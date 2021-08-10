Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Unions Push Back: SF Deputies Threaten To Quit Over Vax Mandate

KABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Francisco, CA) — San Francisco sheriff’s deputies are threatening to quit over the coronavirus vaccination mandate. The union representing the deputies say many are planning to seek work elsewhere or retire early if they’re not given another choice other than to get vaccinated by September 15th. The union wants SF to follow state guidelines that offer employees the option of regular COVID-19 testing. City leaders rejected the union’s position, saying vaccines are safe and effective, especially when the highly contagious delta variant is increasing throughout the state and country.

