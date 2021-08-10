Cancel
This is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2RD8G00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 869 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 218 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sussex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sussex County stands at 248 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Salisbury metro area, Sussex County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sussex County, DE 248 545 12,212 26,811
2 Worcester County, MD 206 106 7,331 3,780
3 Wicomico County, MD 172 176 7,777 7,946
4 Somerset County, MD 163 42 10,304 2,652

