Amarillo, TX

This is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2R8ns00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 789 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Potter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Potter County stands at 387 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Amarillo metro area, Potter County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Potter County, TX 387 468 15,265 18,455
2 Armstrong County, TX 365 7 11,639 223
3 Carson County, TX 232 14 10,378 626
4 Randall County, TX 223 296 13,569 17,976
5 Oldham County, TX 191 4 14,211 297

