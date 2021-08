(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 losing more than 500 points to be below the 27,500 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders continued to be concerned about the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants and the resultant state of emergencies, with 17,832 new cases on Sunday, the 13th straight day above 10,000.