This is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2R2VW00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 2,407 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 153 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Waukesha County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Waukesha County stands at 163 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area, Waukesha County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Waukesha County, WI 163 650 12,685 50,599
2 Milwaukee County, WI 151 1,444 12,833 122,454
3 Washington County, WI 151 203 12,834 17,266
4 Ozaukee County, WI 125 110 10,849 9,578

