Tallahassee, FL

This is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2R0k400 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 515 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 135 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gadsden County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gadsden County stands at 215 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Tallahassee metro area, Gadsden County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gadsden County, FL 215 99 13,780 6,341
2 Jefferson County, FL 199 28 11,691 1,649
3 Wakulla County, FL 176 56 12,454 3,970
4 Leon County, FL 115 332 12,651 36,449

