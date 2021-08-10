Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN2QwWE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QwWE00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 2,433 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 106 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sacramento County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sacramento County stands at 119 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area, Sacramento County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sacramento County, CA 119 1,790 7,803 117,831
2 Yolo County, CA 100 215 7,047 15,149
3 Placer County, CA 81 307 6,742 25,624
4 El Dorado County, CA 65 121 6,060 11,312

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseville#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Arden Arcade#Americans#121
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 612,973 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 187 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the Delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 605,780 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
Pulaski County, VAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the Delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 605,780 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to do something to California that earthquakes, wildfires, and high taxes couldn’t: It caused the nation’s most populous and economically powerful state to lose population to other parts of the country. (These are the cities Americans are abandoning.) Last year, the state’s population declined from 39,648,994 in January 2020 to 39,466,917 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy