Orlando, FL

This is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN2QvdV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QvdV00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 3,018 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 123 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lake County stands at 198 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area, Lake County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lake County, FL 198 663 10,798 36,214
2 Osceola County, FL 156 529 15,601 52,828
3 Seminole County, FL 113 516 9,306 42,351
4 Orange County, FL 99 1,310 12,544 165,732

Comments / 1

