Pulaski County, VA

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2Qts300 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 224 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 123 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 202 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pulaski County, VA 202 69 8,267 2,830
2 Radford City, VA 159 28 13,035 2,298
3 Giles County, VA 143 24 8,160 1,372
4 Floyd County, VA 140 22 5,809 910
5 Montgomery County, VA 83 81 9,653 9,460

