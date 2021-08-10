This is the County in the St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the St. Joseph metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 238 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 188 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader St. Joseph metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Doniphan County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Doniphan County stands at 310 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the St. Joseph metro area, Doniphan County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).