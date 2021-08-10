Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, AL

This is the County in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bN2QqDs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QqDs00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 1,017 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 272 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lowndes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lowndes County stands at 537 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Montgomery metro area, Lowndes County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lowndes County, AL 537 55 14,312 1,465
2 Montgomery County, AL 277 628 11,645 26,428
3 Elmore County, AL 271 220 13,552 11,006
4 Autauga County, AL 207 114 13,832 7,635

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, AL
City
Delta, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Government
Montgomery County, AL
Health
Montgomery County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy