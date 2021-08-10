Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

This is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QkAk00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 526 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 206 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Turner County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Turner County stands at 702 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Sioux Falls metro area, Turner County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Turner County, SD 702 58 14,412 1,191
2 McCook County, SD 454 25 14,807 816
3 Minnehaha County, SD 195 365 17,155 32,037
4 Lincoln County, SD 142 78 15,963 8,766

