Tampa, FL

This is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QbED00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 4,787 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 158 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hernando County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hernando County stands at 264 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, Hernando County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hernando County, FL 264 482 9,447 17,259
2 Pinellas County, FL 174 1,671 9,575 91,717
3 Pasco County, FL 157 802 9,713 49,594
4 Hillsborough County, FL 133 1,832 11,906 164,167

