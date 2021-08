This is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 392 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 230 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Vermillion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Vermillion County stands at 283 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Terre Haute metro area, Vermillion County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

