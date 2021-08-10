Cancel
Caldwell County, TX

This is the County in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bN2QXeB00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 610,180 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 2,036 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 99 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 187 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caldwell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Caldwell County stands at 246 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, Caldwell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 6, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Caldwell County, TX 246 102 14,963 6,195
2 Hays County, TX 135 275 11,610 23,702
3 Bastrop County, TX 132 109 12,856 10,616
4 Williamson County, TX 94 495 10,010 52,760
5 Travis County, TX 88 1,055 7,584 91,254

