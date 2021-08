India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. This day is always very special for every Indians, as the country remembers the struggles of every freedom fighters who fought for our nation. This year, as the day fell on Sunday, it’s going to be a lovely weekend for every movie lovers to sit back at home and watch some patriotic films of Bollywood. To mark the special day, there are several movies to look back and watch like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and many more. Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s Earnest Performance Shines in This Decent Retelling of Captain Vikram Batra’s Heroics.