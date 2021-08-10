Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Workspace provider IWG buoyed by boom in hybrid working

By Mark Sweney
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcFi1_0bN2O0dR00
Office workers at a meeting Photograph: Jack Frog/Alamy Stock Photo

Inquiries for office space bounced back to pre-Covid levels in the second quarter, according to IWG, as the world’s biggest workspace provider benefitted from the boom in demand for hybrid working solutions.

The company, formerly known as Regus, added a record 900 new clients in the first half and experienced a “very strong recovery” in meeting room and day office usage in the second quarter as the company begins to see a recovery from the pandemic.

Revenues from the hiring of meeting rooms and day offices surged 40% between the first and second quarters this year, as lockdowns came to an end and businesses adopt new hybrid working patterns, in which employees split the week between their home and an office desk not necessarily inside their corporate headquarters.

“The significant move to hybrid working has created unprecedented demand for our flexible work products,” said Mark Dixon, the chief executive of IWG.

“This fundamental shift in the way people work is clearly a positive tailwind for IWG over the medium to longer term and we are seeing increasing levels of interest from enterprises wishing to transform their working practices.”

While the company is seeing the green shoots of recovery – profitability improved in each month of the second quarter – losses hit £172m in the first half. In the same period last year IWG reported a £238m loss.

Total revenues declined by almost a fifth to £1.06bn as the company reported a £39m charge related to the impact of Covid-19, and said it was on track to reduce business costs by £320m compared with before the pandemic.

IWG, a rival to WeWork, said the recovery was being led by the US despite the Americas, the company’s biggest region, being the hardest hit in revenue terms, down almost a quarter in the first half.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa was the strongest performing region, with revenues down just 2.5% year on year. UK revenues were 18.5% lower.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“Since the announcement of easing restrictions in March, demand for more distributed working has increased sales in many of the satellite towns and cities outside of London, and more recently also in CBD (central business district) London,” the company said.

“Inquiries are good and sales conversion is improving. Retention is improving and is now at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.”

In the UK, IWG said occupancy of its sites hit 67.7% of pre-pandemic levels, with demand for meeting rooms “coming back strongly” in June.

“This fundamental shift in the way people work is clearly a positive tailwind for IWG over the medium to longer term and we are seeing increasing levels of interest from enterprises wishing to transform their working practices,” Dixon said.

IWG shares rose 1.2% in early trading on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workspace#Europe#Iwg#Pre Covid#Regus#Wework#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Despite healthy orders, can Just Eat deliver on share price growth?

Ordering a takeaway and sitting down with a box set was the height of entertainment for most people during successive coronavirus lockdowns – and this served up bumper sales and profits for a string of food delivery companies. But now that restaurants, cafes and other hospitality venues have reopened, will...
Personal FinanceThe Guardian

With enough vision, the furlough scheme could have become a lifeboat for industry

It seems inevitable that the Treasury will turn down requests from trade unions to maintain the furlough scheme as a permanent safety net beyond autumn. The TUC said it would be a step forward for the UK to have the kind of underpinning to incomes that German workers and many others across the world’s richest nations enjoy. The Kurzarbeit income protection scheme that Berlin has maintained through thick and thin since 1924 always comes to prominence in a major crisis, but it is in place to cope with a mini-crisis as much as a major one.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.
Businessaithority.com

ServiceNow to Acquire Indoor Mapping Disruptor Mapwize to Make Hybrid Work for Everyone

Acquisition empowers employees to confidently navigate the workplace with native mobile mapping and wayfinding capabilities for the new world of hybrid work. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Mapwize, an indoor‑mapping and wayfinding company based in Lille, France. With Mapwize, ServiceNow will provide indoor mapping capabilities for employees as they reserve seats, conference rooms, workspaces and workplace resources, as well as navigate offices, from their desktop or mobile devices. Mapwize capabilities will also help workplace teams manage and update floor maps based on usage trends and evolving real‑estate needs.
BusinessLaw.com

Crowell Downsizes London Office Space by a Third in Hybrid Working Push

Crowell & Moring has cut its London office space by a third as part of a wider plan to allow greater hybrid working among its workforce in the city. The U.S. firm, which occupies a floor in the Tower 42 skyscraper in the City of London, took the first steps to reduce its office space by 33% in February, according to the firm’s London managing partner Robert Weekes.
Economynjbmagazine.com

Acquiring, Merging or Selling a Business?

As a successful business owner, you have probably devoted many years and countless hours to building your enterprise. Now you may find yourself contemplating the idea of making an acquisition, merging with another company, or exiting your business altogether. There are many tangible benefits from an acquisition or merger, including...
Career Development & Advicebenefitspro.com

Shift to hybrid work model creates challenges and opportunities for HR professionals

U.S. employees enjoy working remotely, a survey from Glassdoor found. Nearly nine in 10 said they prefer to continue working from home at least part of the time after offices reopen; 23% would consider quitting if they were required to return to the office before all employees have been vaccinated; and 17% would consider quitting if they were required to return to the office five days a week, regardless of vaccinations.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
CBS News

Making the most out of hybrid working

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant means many companies and employees are uncertain of how plans to return to the office will be impacted. Keith Ferrazzi, founder and chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight, a global consulting and coaching firm, joined CBSN to discuss how company leaders can optimize their hybrid work-from-home models.
ConstructionInman.com

Construction materials tech startup raises $33M after tripling staff

The Agora platform announced it raised the new funding after a year in which it grew its revenue eight times over. A tech startup that helps commercial construction clients obtain building materials is planning to expand its staff and invest more in research and development after securing a new round of funding.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

UBS CEO: Financial Industry Must Adopt Hybrid Work

The chief executive officer of UBS believes that the financial service industry needs to embrace hybrid work arrangements because clients — not just staff — are ready for a transition. The pandemic has caused an industry that’s typically slow or resistant to any change to act far quicker last year,...
Career Development & AdviceVentureBeat

4 tips for holding more productive meetings in a hybrid working world

Managing a remote team takes a whole new set of organizational skills these days. Bosses can’t just saunter by someone’s cubicle and ask how things are going. They can’t just stick their head outside their office and gauge the current temperature of their crew. With team members down the street or around the world, it requires a modern-day manager to craft and follow through on a plan for regularly and substantively touching base with each and every member of their team.
Career Development & Adviceaithority.com

Permanent Hybrid Working Demands New Skills

Employers should ensure they have the right working arrangements in place to maintain productivity. The five-day week commute is set to become a thing of the past as many firms are announcing permanent plans to keep staff working from home. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, is calling on employers to ensure they have the right post-pandemic working policy in place to face the future of work.
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

Hybrid Work Teams Shape the Future of Digital Marketing

Modern marketing has changed and tied together branding and PR as close cousins versus the distant family relationship they previously represented. Adding hybrid and work-from-home models disrupted old-school marketing practices even further. Work life for employees has become more like the lives of entrepreneurs. Efficiency now relies more heavily on resiliency in the remote work world.
TechnologyItproportal

Prioritizing password security is essential in the era of hybrid work

Coronavirus proved that most employees can successfully work from home. In fact, a recent PwC survey found that 83 percent of executives shared that shifting to remote work was successful for their company. As pandemic-related restrictions continue to lift (barring any potential setbacks from the Delta variant), many employees are hesitant to return to the office full-time - citing better productivity; family and health benefits and an overall preferable work-life balance.
Career Development & AdviceCIO

Explore ways to make hybrid work productive.

Your company’s success depends on hybrid teams – a mix of remote, front-line, and in-office workers. But how do you manage the post-pandemic transition to the new way of working?. Learn about Google’s return-to-work, hybrid strategy directly from our own vice president of digital work experience, Prasad Setty, and director...
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

The Future Of Collaborative Hybrid Work Environments

Steve Nicholson, Director Of Sales, North America at BenQ, recently answered three questions about trends in hybrid work environments. Nicholson highlights BenQ’s easy to use and collaborative hybrid work solutions for workspaces. Commercial Integrator: How is BenQ approaching the hybrid work trend and making the transition easier for organizations and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy