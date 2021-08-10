Cheap gaming options await with the Xbox Deals With Gold Sale for 10th-16th August 2021

PlayStation VR deals are in a gray area right now, after Sony announced that a new model is on its way and stock of the previous bundles dwindled. While PSVR bundles are still available in the UK, Argos is the only retailer offering discounts and that stock is limited to your local area. In the US, however, things are running particularly low, so you'll be better off picking up the headset by itself than paying the inflated costs some retailers have on PSVR bundles this week.