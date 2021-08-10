Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cheap gaming options await with the Xbox Deals With Gold Sale for 10th-16th August 2021

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is only one thing better than having plenty of gaming options on the table. Super cheap gaming options being on that same table. And that’s where the Xbox Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale comes in, happily rocking up each and every week to deliver a multitude of gaming opportunities to Xbox players – all for a super low price. The latest sale, that for the 10th-16th August 2021 is now in place, and once more there are all manner of cut-price games ready to pick up.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Xbox 360#Xbox Live Credit#Sale Brothers#Zetaadd On60#Anchorageadd On60#Quakecon Sale Fallout 3#Atv#Cellbackward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

August Free Games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold, Prime Gaming, and Stadia Pro

The month of August 2021 arrives loaded with premieres in the world of video games. It is not usual that we have so many launches in the middle of summer, but this year is almost as exceptional as 2020. What does not change is the heat that looms in countries like Spain at this point in the season, vacation trips and, as well Today it concerns us, the rotation of free games that they offer Sony, Microsoft, Google Y Amazon for their respective subscription services.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — August 2nd to 8th

Next week sees 14 new games heading to the Xbox platform. From this page, you can view a game's achievement list if it's been released, subscribe to a game for news updates, add them to your wishlist, and even click through to the Microsoft Store to preorder or purchase. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week. Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments!
Video GamesEngadget

Xbox will host another indie games showcase on August 10th

Will host its second ID@Xbox indie game showcase of the year on Twitch next week. The stream starts at 12pm ET on August 10th. You'll be able to watch it on the and channels. Xbox will show off "tons" of games during the showcase, which will involve developers and publishers including Rebellion and Chump Squad. Along with updates on games such as and , new titles will be announced.
FIFAthumbsticks.com

Last chance to save in the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

This week’s Xbox digital game promotions include all-new Deals with Gold and the last few days of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. There are lots of savings on offer to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners this week, with new Deals with Gold and Spotlight discounts, plus a new Far Cry franchise promotion. The Xbox Ultimate Gale Sale also comes to a close, so time is short if you want to grab savings on the likes of Gears 5, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Xbox Game Pass For August 2021 Stars Hades, and Codemasters

You want games? If you're a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass for August 2021, there's a lot of games coming your way soon, with games such as Skate, Skate 3, Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Curse of the Dead Gods coming soon to the service. Let's check out the full list, shall we?
Video GamesTechRadar

The cheapest Xbox controller deals and prices in August 2021

Cheap Xbox controller deals aren't too easy to find outside of bigger sales events, though now that the next generation of Xbox Wireless (or 'Core') controllers are in the wild we may start to see prices on the older Xbox One model dropping. Retailers rarely lower their Xbox controller prices,...
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: 2 Free Games Are Available Now

August is here, so new free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are available to claim now. August 2021's Games with Gold lineup includes a pair of Xbox One games and two titles that are playable with backwards compatibility. At the moment, you can claim Darksiders 3 and Lost Planet 3. Yooka-Laylee and Garou: Mark of the Wolves will be free later this month.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Hades, Skate, Katamari Damacy Reroll join Xbox Game Pass this August

Microsoft has now published its full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month, and it seems like a particularly busy one - with several indie darlings and Codemasters games set to join the mix. As previously announced, award-winning roguelike Hades arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC,...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: Xbox Is Hosting A Mega Far Cry Franchise Sale This Week

This week's selection of Xbox Deals is now live, and alongside the Xbox Summer Sale which runs until Friday, Xbox is also hosting a special Far Cry Franchise Sale for the next week, featuring over 20 separate deals. Below, we've included every single Far Cry game / add-on available over...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Xbox Game Pass August 2021 additions and removals

Xbox Game Pass August 2021 additions and removals are starting to come through, and this post gathers them all throughout the month. Here’s what you can expect on both Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and Android Cloud Streaming. Don’t forget that those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

The Ascent’s $5 Million Sales Are Without Xbox Game Pass

The Ascent was just released as an indie cyberpunk-themed role-playing game but which is now on par with triple-a games after accounting record-setting sales. According to an announcement earlier today, publisher Curve Digital achieved its largest ever opening weekend in sales revenue after The Ascent generated more than $5 million across Xbox and PC while leading the Steam Global Charts.
Video GamesTechRadar

The best cheap PlayStation VR bundles, prices and deals in August 2021

PlayStation VR deals are in a gray area right now, after Sony announced that a new model is on its way and stock of the previous bundles dwindled. While PSVR bundles are still available in the UK, Argos is the only retailer offering discounts and that stock is limited to your local area. In the US, however, things are running particularly low, so you'll be better off picking up the headset by itself than paying the inflated costs some retailers have on PSVR bundles this week.
Video GamesNews Ledge

Xbox Game Pass – What’s Coming and Leaving in August 2021

Another month, another slate of solid games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the roguelike genre? Then you are in for a treat with Hades from Supergiant Games. The makers of Bastion and Transistor haven’t made a bad game yet, and Hades is them at their very best. EA is...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale ends today - hurry to save up to 80%

It's the final day of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, which means you've only got a matter of hours to snag yourself a saving on everything from recent blockbuster releases to collection must-haves. We're seeing big discounts (reaching over 80% in some cases) on a range of titles in today's Xbox deals, but these offers will end at midnight tonight so ready that download queue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy