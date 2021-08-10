Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

By VANESSA GERA
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw5L0_0bN2NSz500

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Nationwide demonstrations are planned across Poland Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s ruling nationalist party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster critical of the government.

At stake in the bill's passage is Poland's reputation for media freedom and as a place for foreign companies to do business. If it passes it is also likely to strain relations with the country's strategic ally, the United States.

Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

In practice, it would push the U.S. company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in the broadcaster TVN, which operates many channels — most notably TVN24, an all-news station. TVN also has a flagship evening news program on its main channel that is watched by millions daily.

The ruling party, Law and Justice, has long sought to nationalize the media sector, citing national security, and says the law would bring Poland into line with other European countries, including France and Germany, which limit foreign ownership in the media sector. Party lawmakers have recently argued it is needed to protect Polish media from being taken over by Russian, Chinese or Arab capital.

"We need to protect Poland against the entry of various entities from countries that are hostile to us," said Marek Suski, the head of a group of Law and Justice lawmakers who introduced the bill last month.

Its passage, however, remains unclear since a junior partner in the right-wing ruling coalition views the bill as an attack on pluralism, though it could pick up votes from far-right opposition lawmakers.

TVN24 is the leading source of independent broadcast news for many Poles. The station celebrated the 20th anniversary of its launch on Monday with a certain fanfare underlining concerns over its fate.

Demonstrations in support of the TVN broadcaster are planned in 78 cities and towns Tuesday evening, the day before parliament is due to debate the bill. The protests are organized by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, under the slogan “free media, free people, free Poland," and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups.

Discovery had already felt endangered as the National Broadcasting Council, a Polish state body, has so far failed to renew the broadcast license of TVN24, which expires in late September.

The bill’s fate is being watched as a key test of media freedom and democracy more broadly under a government that is accused of chipping away at democratic norms.

Critics fear it would be a large step bringing Poland closer to the media landscape in Hungary, where authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has gained near-total control over the media as private outlets have either folded or come under the control of his allies.

Since Law and Justice took power in 2015, it has already turned tax-funded public TV into a party mouthpiece. Lately it has been seeking greater control over private media, with the state oil company buying a large private media group last year.

TVN represents the largest ever U.S. investment in Poland. The company was bought for $2 billion by another U.S. company, Scripps Networks Interactive, which was later acquired by Discovery.

The planned legislation is straining ties between Poland and the United States, a key ally that Warsaw depends upon for security at a time of Russian resurgence.

Last week a bipartisan Congressional group expressed its increasing concern “about the ongoing attacks on the free press, independent judiciary and the rule of law in Poland.”

A group of former Polish foreign and defense ministers wrote an open letter to the Polish government last week expressing fears the proposed legislation could weaken ties with the U.S., which has troops stationed in Poland and sells Poland military equipment.

The ex-ministers called on the government to “stop hostile actions against American investors and to respect the basic values shared by the Western countries that are friendly to Poland — democracy, the rule of law and freedom of speech.”

Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International, called the planned vote on the bill concerning, warning that free media is at stake and that “an unpredictable regulatory framework should be very concerning for all potential investors in the market.”

The development comes as Discovery is set to merge next year into a mega-company with AT&T's WarnerMedia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Orbán
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Public Tv#Private Media Group#Press Freedom#Protest Riot#Poles#Ap#Non European#Polish#Discovery Inc#Tvn#Russian#Chinese#Arab#Justice#Congressional#American#Western#Discovery International#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
LawWashington Post

Why Poland’s Media Law Is Stirring Up Protest

Poland’s Law & Justice party has been under fire for eroding media freedom since winning power in 2015. Now an effort to restrict foreign ownership is taking the controversy to a new level. Proposed legislation targets Discovery Inc., the American owner of Poland’s largest private television network TVN. It undermines relations with the U.S., the muscle behind Poland’s NATO deterrence, while raising the alarm for foreign companies doing business in the European Union’s biggest post-communist economy.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

"Free Media": Poles protest against changes to broadcasting law

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thousands of people across Poland protested in defence of media freedoms on Tuesday, objecting to draft legislation that critics say could shut down a U.S.-owned broadcaster critical of the government. Parliament is scheduled to vote on the legislation on Wednesday. The vote to tighten rules...
Lawmarketresearchtelecast.com

Poland’s parliament approves broadcasting law – USA urges freedom of the press

Poland’s parliament has approved a new broadcasting law that critics believe could restrict press freedom in the country. The national-conservative government alliance had previously failed because of the conflict over this amendment. The PiS (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość) has lost its absolute majority in parliament and must try to lead a minority government in the future.
ProtestsBelgrade News

Silenced!

The Cuban government has shut off the Cuban people’s internet. The big demonstrations began four weeks ago, sparked, curiously, by a rap song. The key lyric is: “Freedom! No more Doctrine!”. “Doctrine” refers to the “constant cycle of propaganda” from the government, explains Cuban emigre Alian Collazo in my newest...
Rebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy