Whether you are a Spanish speaker, or you’re hoping to give your child the gift of knowing two (or three or four) languages, books are a great place to start teaching your kids (and yourself if you’re not already fluent) a new language. Children's’ brains are elastic and rapidly developing, which makes it easier for them pick up new languages and these Spanish children’s books will help them do just that. Kids also have fewer inhibitions about pronouncing words incorrectly or using grammar that’s a little off, and this lack of self-consciousness helps them learn.