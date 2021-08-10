Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Untitled Darkness grapples with feelings of depression on Xbox One, optimised for Xbox Series X|S

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not exactly inundated with games on the Xbox that explore mental health. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice handled it superbly, but few have done it sensitively or at all. Perhaps the topic feels like a minefield to publishers, or it’s not seen as a commercial proposition. It’s a shame, as it’s something that’s estimated to affect a quarter of us. In steps Untitled Darkness, a narrative adventure game from developers 8 Bit Pxl Games‬.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Depression#Xbox One#Untitled Darkness#The Xbox Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Solos makes you the enemy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Solos gets a bit existential for a budget, single player shoot-’em up. What if you were your own worst enemy? What if the bullets you had to face in life were all your own?. Alright, it’s not that deep. But it does make for an interesting premise. Solos is a top-down shooter in the same vein as arcade-classic Asteroids, but instead of there being any enemies, it’s just you. Your aim is to destroy all the coloured blocks in an arena, but any bullet you fire bounces off said blocks, creating ricochets that you have to avoid. You are creating your own bullet hell, and you have to survive.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Death’s Door Review (Xbox Series X)

From developer Acid Nerve and publisher Devolver Digital comes DEATH’S DOOR, a noir inspired adventure game that has parallels to the Zelda’s of yesteryear with a touch of Dark Souls thrown into the mix. Death’s Door follows a crow who works for an organization called the Reaping Commission that is reminiscent (for me anyway) of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from the excellent TV series Loki with its 1950’s office atmosphere. The Reaping Commission is run by birds who like you are required to retrieve lost souls in a truly beautiful gaming world as you explore these carefully crafted dungeons with all its mysteries and dangers. While you encounter enemies, you also have to solve puzzles in order to complete your mission as this humble crow with his deadly red sword.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Fishing Adventure is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Fishing Adventure is coming soon to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game was originally published on PC. It received “very positive” user reviews on Steam. MasterCode previously launched the game on PC and Nintendo Switch. After receiving positive feedback, the game will be released on Xbox consoles next week.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Is Humankind coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

Will Humankind be coming to Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S? Amplitude’s next grand strategy game is releasing to players, but those on console are ken to know if the game will ever reach Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. SEGA and Amplitude Studios have long been collaborators and Humankind...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Adding Night Mode - News

Microsoft in a new Xbox Update Preview for Xbox Insiders on Xbox consoles has added a new Night Mode feature in Settings. Night Mode lets users dim and filter their screen, console, and controller LED brightness. It is only available in English, with localization work still underway. The Night Mode should be available in a future update for all Xbox users.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Halo Infinite Technical Preview tested on PC Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Gamers interested in learning more about what they can expect from the upcoming first person shooter Halo Infinite currently in the final stages of development by 343 Industries and ready to be published by Xbox Game Studios. Are sure to enjoy this 35 minute Halo Infinite Technical Preview build tested on the PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One consoles. Halo Infinite was originally expected to launch on November 10th 2020 but the launch has been delayed until later this year.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Check Out This Needler-Inspired Xbox Series X|S Controller

Xbox and PC gamers have been hyped about the Halo Infinite technical preview and the importance of destructible fruit. To get in on it, Pope Art has designed a brand new Xbox Series X|S controller inspired by the classic Halo weapon, the Needler. This controller is titled Pins & Needles,...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Best Xbox Series X And Xbox One RPG Games

In recent years, the RPG genre has exploded in popularity, hitting the mainstream in a way like never before. Previously, Western RPGs were hard to come by, but now they're everywhere. Even the JRPG market has exploded worldwide, enticing many players to lose themselves in a variety of worlds. Both...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

KEMCO’s Armed Emeth sends you bounty-hunting in golems on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Another month, another KEMCO RPG. But wait! Instead of being a Poundland Final Fantasy, Armed Emeth is a new RPG IP from the prolific studio, and it looks kinda great. There’s no farmboy who finds his magical abilities, nor does he realise he’s at the centre of a prophecy to take down an evil sorceror. Instead, we’re getting steam-powered golems, bounty hunting and a clockwork universe.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Convict Games Announce BURN for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Convict Games has announced BURN for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022. "BURN is a character study and reflection of how far someone can go for their art and the cost of fame,” said writer and director Greg Louden. "We’ve been working on BURN since the COVID lockdown started in February 2020 tapping into our passion for the stories of the music industry, pop stars, body horror, and classic music cinema and documentaries."
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is now optimised for Xbox Series X/S

Ninja Theory's 2017 action-adventure, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is now optimised for the Xbox Series X/S. The news was announced in a trailer full of gameplay but light on the exact details of the optimisations. A more detailed look at the changes are detailed here. Both consoles have three graphics modes:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy