Untitled Darkness grapples with feelings of depression on Xbox One, optimised for Xbox Series X|S

Solos gets a bit existential for a budget, single player shoot-’em up. What if you were your own worst enemy? What if the bullets you had to face in life were all your own?. Alright, it’s not that deep. But it does make for an interesting premise. Solos is a top-down shooter in the same vein as arcade-classic Asteroids, but instead of there being any enemies, it’s just you. Your aim is to destroy all the coloured blocks in an arena, but any bullet you fire bounces off said blocks, creating ricochets that you have to avoid. You are creating your own bullet hell, and you have to survive.