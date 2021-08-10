Untitled Darkness grapples with feelings of depression on Xbox One, optimised for Xbox Series X|S
We’re not exactly inundated with games on the Xbox that explore mental health. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice handled it superbly, but few have done it sensitively or at all. Perhaps the topic feels like a minefield to publishers, or it’s not seen as a commercial proposition. It’s a shame, as it’s something that’s estimated to affect a quarter of us. In steps Untitled Darkness, a narrative adventure game from developers 8 Bit Pxl Games.www.thexboxhub.com
