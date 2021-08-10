Cancel
Astronomy

Aries: Words matter, so be precise

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jacob Latimore, 25; Josh Gates, 44; Antonio Banderas, 61; Rosanna Arquette, 62. Happy Birthday: Productivity is the name of the game, not unnecessary change. How you go about getting ahead physically, emotionally and financially will make a difference regarding the influence you have on your life and the lives of others. Think outside the box, and take the path with the least resistance. If you use intelligence and insight, you will overcome any setback you encounter. Your numbers are 7, 18, 23, 27, 34, 38, 45.

