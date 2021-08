The Bangor region is seeing a flood of proposals for new solar arrays. Developers proposing 78 new solar projects in Penobscot County have submitted requests to connect to the grid since Gov. Janet Mills signed an expansion of the state’s net energy billing program into law in 2019, according to the two Maine electric utilities. Statewide, about two-thirds of the state’s solar capacity has been installed since the 2019 law change expanding the incentives, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.