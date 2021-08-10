“TikTok is the one platform that really helped”: Eyedress on reaching new fans and making the most of musical friendships

In roughly the last year, the world has celebrated the past works of award-winning songwriter and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda with the filmed releases of Hamilton and In the Heights, but for the first time in a while, the world gets to take a look at something new from him with the release of the animated musical Vivo, about a singing kinkajou (described in the press notes as a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days in Cuba performing as a musical act with his elderly owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). One thing should be made clear: Vivo is not a talking/singing animal; we, the audience, hear him talk and sing, but the rest of the world hears him squeak, which weirdly doesn’t seem to hinder his ability to communicate at all.