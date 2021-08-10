Asus ROG Phone 5S tipped for launch: How would it differ from ROG Phone 5?

Get complete command with the ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse. The Spatha X comes with dual-mode connectivity, letting you play wirelessly using RF 2.4 GHz or via a wired USB-C connection. What’s more, a 19,000 dpi optical sensor delivers the precision you need to eliminate enemies. Moreover, with up to 12 programmable buttons, you get a slew of commands at your fingertips. Furthermore, you enjoy incredible battery life with this gaming gadget. Actually, a full charge results in up to 67 hours of playtime. And for a quick power boost, a 15-minute charge gives you up to 12 hours of wireless gaming. Moreover, charging is easy thanks to the magnetic charging stand. Then, the ROG Micro Switch has a 70 million click lifespan, and the pivoted button mechanism provides faster, more responsive clicks. Additionally, the DPI On-The-Scroll provides easy accuracy modification. Finally, the ROG Paracord provides for smooth handling.