Asus ROG Phone 5S tipped for launch: How would it differ from ROG Phone 5?

By Hadlee Simons
Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsus could be working on a ROG Phone 5S device. This device might swap out the standard Snapdragon 888 for the Snapdragon 888 Plus. Otherwise, it looks like it will be mostly identical to the ROG Phone 5. Asus launched the ROG Phone 5 line earlier this year, bringing a...

