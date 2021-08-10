Cancel
Gold Forecast: Consolidating Losses Below $1735, Bears to Hold Strong

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Gold prices attempt to correct higher after plummeting to YTD lows on Monday. Stronger NFP print triggered heavy selling in gold. US trillion-dollar infrastructure bill and CPI figures can provide fresh impetus to the market. The forecast for gold price is mildly bearish on Tuesday. The strength of the dollar following the release of Friday’s … Continued.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Bears#Infrastructure#Nfp#Forex Crunch
