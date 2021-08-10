Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Developing Tropical Storm could impact SWFL late this week

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

All eyes are on the tropics this week as we track what’s now a developing storm, but the system isn’t organized enough for it to be classified as a depression or tropical storm.

That’s expected to change, soon, though, and a Tropical Storm warning is active in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the eastern Dominican Republic as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 continues moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

As of the 5 a.m. Tuesday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center the system is producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it swirls 40 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

Potential Tropical Cyclone is the term used to describe a weather system that is not yet strong or organized enough to be considered a tropical depression or tropical storm. However, in the next two days, it is forecast to impact land as at least a tropical depression.

The PTC (potential tropical cyclone) term gives land areas a heads up that a system is organizing nearby and allows the issuance of necessary tropical storm watches or warnings with suitable lead time.

With the most recent data, you can see how Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is expected to track west-northwest between 10 and 15 mph over the next few days and strengthen into a tropical storm as early as this morning. If and when the system becomes a tropical storm, Fred is the next name on the 2021 tropical storm and hurricane naming list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rib3v_0bN2JY8b00

All of Southwest Florida is inside the cone of concern for this system. Forecast cones depict where the center of circulation has the best chance of being at the given forecast time. It’s important to highlight the size of the cone late in the forecast period when the system is over Florida. The wider the cone, the greater the amount of uncertainty. This is why we in South Florida must watch the evolution of this storm in the days to come and be prepared for tropical-storm-force weather conditions by the weekend given the latest data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDrwy_0bN2JY8b00

Forecast model guidance is in good agreement regarding the track of the storm over the next few days. However, significant uncertainty remains regarding the intensity that this system could reach by the time it gets close to Southwest Florida sometime after Friday evening based on the latest guidance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwAUv_0bN2JY8b00

Regardless of how strong the system develops, it should at the least boost rain opportunities in Florida starting by late Friday and continuing into the weekend.

The next full advisory update on Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is due out at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. This full advisory will include a revised forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center. We’ll have the latest for you Tuesday morning on NBC2 News.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? The best time to get ready is now when things are quiet! If you’re not sure where to get started check out the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Guide online here.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Tropical Depression#Tropical Cyclone#Extreme Weather#Swfl#Ptc#Nbc2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Texas StatePort Arthur News

National Weather Service: Tropical Storm Grace could take general path towards Texas

Tropical Storm Fred is strengthening and is still on track to make landfall in the Florida panhandle Monday night. No impacts are expected in Southeast Texas from Fred. Grace has weakened to a tropical depression, and is not expected to strengthen very much over the next few days as it moves over or near Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Tropical Storm Grace Latest Projections Released

Excuse me for a minute, but I've been under the weather a bit and have not been paying super attention to the storms rumbling in the tropics. So, when I woke up this morning and saw the projected path of yet another storm, it caught my attention. I'm not talking...
Montgomery, ALalabamanews.net

Tropical Storm Fred Slowly Strengthening; Landfall Expected Monday

Alabama News Network is tracking Tropical Storm Fred. The track of the storm has shifted farther east, putting Montgomery on the western, or drier side of the circulation. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is now in effect from the Alabama/Florida state line to Navarre, Florida. This watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas east of Navarre, Florida, to the Wakulla/Jeffersom County line, southeast of Tallahassee.
Florida StateWESH

Tropical Storm Fred expected to make landfall in Florida Monday

MIAMI — Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Monday. As of 8 p.m., the system was 215 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, and 205 miles south of Panama, Florida. Fred had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at...
Environmentaudacy.com

Grace continues westward progression

The seventh named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Grace is headed for the Dominican Republic and is forecast to strengthen as it approaches. It’s hoped once Grace encounters the mountains of Hispaniola she will weaken by Monday. Right now, Grace is reportedly 85 South of San Juan,...
EnvironmentWJCL

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred threatens Impact Weather Monday/Tuesday

The tropics are becoming more active as we monitor three different systems, including Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace and INVEST 96-L. Fred regained tropical storm status this morning and is moving toward the Florida panhandle. As of Sunday evening, Grace has been downgraded backed to a tropical depression but is still forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico as well.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Fred reforms into tropical storm and targets Florida, Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

Two tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continues to loom over the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit Southern Florida, the Bid Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued at 11 a.m. Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy