Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Billie Eilish appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her emotional album cut “Happier Than Ever.” The singer was joined by her brother Finneas on guitar, as well as a drummer, as she showcased the song in front of a backdrop of clouds.

After the performance, Eilish (virtually) sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, her upcoming world tour, and her Disney+ concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles .

“I’ve had like six dreams this week about shows,” Eilish told Fallon of her excitement to tour again. “I’m dead serious. It’s been so long. It’s going to have been two and a half years, or two years, I guess. I don’t know. And that’s crazy to me so I can’t wait.”

Eilish also gave The Tonight Show audience a sneak peek at Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which premieres September 3rd. The short clip showcased Eilish performing at the Hollywood Bowl, including a snippet of her song “Oxytocin.”

Eilish’s long-awaited sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, scored the singer her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart this week.

Early next year, Eilish will embark on a world tour in support of the album, with North American dates set to start in February 2022. The singer is also set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits, Firefly, Governors Ball, and Life Is Beautiful festivals.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Posted by Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times

She bought a billboard to get Tyler Perry’s attention. Now she stars in his new show

Two years after purchasing a billboard in a last-ditch effort to capture the attention of mega-producer Tyler Perry, actor Racquel Palmer has finally landed her dream job. On Monday, the “Night Of” alum sat down with TMZ to discuss her latest project, “All the Queen’s Men,” a BET+ series produced by Tyler Perry Studios and featuring Palmer (formerly known as Racquel Bailey) in a lead role.

