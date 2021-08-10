Cancel
Bad Boy Records’ producer Chucky Thompson has died

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop, R&B, and pop producer Chucky Thompson, who worked as a member of Bad Boy Record’s in-house production team the Hitmen, has died. He was 53 years old. His death was confirmed in a statement to Pitchfork by Thompson’s publicist Tamar Juda. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” Juda said. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.” No official cause of death has been confirmed, though AllHip-Hop reported that Thompson died from complications of COVID-19.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

