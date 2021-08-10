Cancel
Greenberg Traurig, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law to Host 2nd Annual Summit for Corporate Governance in Las Vegas

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) William S. Boyd School of Law will co-host the second annual “Summit for Corporate Governance” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit brings together leaders from business, law, and academia to share perspectives on how to best tackle some of the most pressing governance issues facing corporate boards of directors.

