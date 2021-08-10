Forecast: Weather remains status quo until Friday

Typical summer weather prevails until the arrival of Fred by the weekend.

East winds will keep the forecast of morning sunshine and afternoon storms in play through at least Thursday. As of Tuesday afternoon, potential tropical cyclone 6 (soon to be Tropical Storm Fred) was still located over the Leeward Islands in the Eastern Caribbean. All interests continue to monitor the progress of this system as model consensus grows that it will approach South Florida by Friday night.

Official forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) support these solutions and include SWFL in the cone of concern for the weekend. While significant questions regarding the strength of Fred remain, the weather is expected to deteriorate and become unsettled through all of South Florida late Friday. Rain chances will stay elevated into the weekend as the storm passes the area. Beyond that, details will come with time, but the weather should improve again by next Monday.

