UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee’s nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties in the state.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in rural and underserved communities in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.

Grant investigators, University of Tennessee agricultural extension agents and the Tennessee Department of Health will team up on the effort, the university said.

Extension agents will develop a community advisory board to discuss each county’s specific needs, UT said. The College of Nursing investigators will create vaccination education information and team with the state Health Department to make vaccinations available, the university said.

“We plan to offer both educational information about which vaccines are recommended for adults and help inform the rural residents about how to receive the vaccinations,” said Dr. Diana Dedmon, a team investigator and director of clinical affairs at the university.

