Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

New order urges mask wearing in Kentucky judicial buildings

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has issued an order encouraging anyone entering a judicial facility to wear a mask in response to rising COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

The order issued Monday applies to judicial centers, courthouses or other judicial facilities. It’s in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, court officials said.

The order says the use of masks or other facial coverings is strongly encouraged for anyone entering a judicial facility.

The order also states that a chief circuit judge can mandate masks for a judicial facility.

The Administrative Office of the Courts — the operations arm of the state court system — supports the activities of nearly 3,300 court system employees and more than 400 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks.

The delta variant has caused a surge in coronavirus cases across Kentucky, leading to increased hospitalizations and concerns that the death toll will spike.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Order#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky Statehazard-herald.com

State school board orders mask mandate for Kentucky public schools

(The Center Square) – Following Gov. Andy Beshear’s order Tuesday that requires masks in all schools and daycare facilities, the Kentucky Board of Education went a step further in a special meeting Thursday. And like the Democratic leader’s decision earlier in the week, state education leaders received some pushback as well.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Kentucky governor orders mask use in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering that students and employees in the state’s schools wear masks indoors, as the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus brings more infections and hospitalizations. Beshear’s executive order issued Tuesday applies to everyone in Kentucky schools for kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

McKee orders masks be worn by all in state buildings

PROVIDENCE — Amid confusion about how much, if any, power the legislature took away from Gov. Dan McKee in the COVID battle, the McKee administration on Thursday ordered mask-wearing, starting Friday, in state buildings. On Thursday, McKee's director of administration James Thorsen spelled out the mask-wearing requirement for state employees...
Kentucky Statewvxu.org

Beshear Orders Mandatory Masking Across Kentucky Schools

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will sign an executive order requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoor in schools, regardless of vaccination status. "There is no other option," he said. "This is absolutely what we have to do." The requirement will run for 30 days, with the...
Evansville, INwnin.org

Mask Up the Order Again in Local Government Buildings

Rising COVID numbers are prompting local officials to return to mask requirements in government buildings. Starting Thursday morning, masks will again be required for staff and visitors to the Civic Center complex. The masking requirement is for all people in the building regardless of whether they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus....
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings

WINCHESTER — Just when you thought it was safe to go back inside Rouss City Hall without a face mask, City Manager Dan Hoffman has announced that, effective immediately, all employees and visitors to Winchester government buildings are once again required to mask up before entering. “We will be going...
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Carney orders masking at schools and state buildings

The State of Delaware will require face masks inside its buildings as a surge in Covid-19 cases continues. As expected, Gov. John Carney ordered masking for students and staff at public and private schools in Delaware regardless of vaccination status. Northern Delaware’s Christiana School District, the second-largest in the state...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

All People Inside Washington Co. Judicial Facilities, Regardless Of Vaccination Status, Ordered To Wear Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — All people inside judicial facilities in Washington County are required to wear a mask in most scenarios, according to an order issued by a court judge. The order, written on August 4, said that all workers, elected officials and members of public must wear a face mask when in a public area or when in contact with someone else in these facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, due to the rising levels of COVID-19 in the area. NEW: Mandatory masking is back for all workers, elected officials & members of public, vaccinated or...
Washington StateColumbian

Washington officials urge all to wear masks

SEATTLE — Local health officers in Washington issued a joint statement recommending all to wear facial coverings in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of other people is unknown. The health officers from all local health jurisdictions in Washington on Thursday urged people to wear the masks, regardless of...
Columbia, MO939theeagle.com

Columbia to require mask-wearing in city buildings

Columbia is requiring mask-wearing in city facilities again. The city announced starting next Monday, anyone in city buildings must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Health director Stephanie Browning made that recommendation at this week’s council meeting due to higher coronavirus case numbers. The council is holding a special...
Illinois StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Pritzker urges Illinoisans to wear masks

AURORA, Ill. - With rising COVID-19 case numbers around the state, Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not. On Monday in Aurora, Pritzker did not hint at a mask mandate, but said a mask should be worn in certain situations. “If...
Norfolk, VANBC12

In Norfolk, visitors to city buildings must wear masks

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials say visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited. The Virginia city says people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy