Tennessee State

Tennessee State clearing returning students’ balances

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is clearing the account balances of students returning to study this fall, the school said.

The account balance forgiveness applies only to returning students enrolled in spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021. It also covers summer 2020 and 2021, the school said in a news release.

“We are keenly aware that the number one reason that students do not return to college is lack of funds,” university President Glenda Glover said. “Paying off account balances for our students will relieve some of the financial stress that they have and allow them to focus on studying and completing their degrees.”

The funds to pay off the balances will come from federal COVID-19 economic relief, said Douglas R. Allen II, Tennessee State’s vice president for business and finance.

The university will be fully operational for the fall semester and expects its largest freshman class in five years, the news release said. Students are moving in this week.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

