India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has criticised Twitter for locking them out of their accounts on the platform, claiming the decision was taken due to pressure from India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Congress party, an opponent of the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday claimed its official account and around 5,000 accounts belonging to its members and workers were locked. The action came hours after the opposition party posted photos of their leader Rahul Gandhi visiting the family of a nine-year-old girl belonging to the marginalised Dalit community, who was allegedly raped and killed...