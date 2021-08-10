Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

6 drug treatment facilities get $6 million in federal aid

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Six substance abuse treatment programs in high-risk communities in eastern Kentucky have received $6 million in federal aid.

Treatment centers in Corbin, Albany, Prestonsburg, Newport, Morehead and Ashcamp will receive $1 million each, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday in a statement.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is part of an initiative to reduce the number of overdose deaths by increasing access to treatment. Deaths from opioids increased last year across the country, driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

“Kentucky has tragically suffered one of the worst spikes in overdose deaths in the nation. With today’s federal grant announcement, we are continuing our efforts to reverse this painful trend,” McConnell said.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
Corbin, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
City
Ashcamp, KY
City
Corbin, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Treatment#Substance Abuse#Overdose Deaths#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HHS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana providing 3rd Pfizer, Moderna vaccine for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health is making COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for some people with weak immune systems that put them at high risk for COVID-19. The department said in a news release Friday that it’s following guidelines released late Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people whose immune systems have been weakened by cancer treatment, organ transplants or other conditions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy