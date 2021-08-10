Aston Merrygold blasts Liam Payne for blaming struggles on 1D

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...