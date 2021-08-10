Pigman Scholars Camp Puts UK, Lexington on Display for Eastern Kentucky High School Students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — From July 27-31, 51 rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from Eastern Kentucky made the University of Kentucky their home for the Pigman Scholars Camp. Over their four-day stay, campers received a good look at UK’s campus, the College of Engineering and the city of Lexington. For many in attendance, the trip afforded them their first time visiting UK.uknow.uky.edu
Comments / 0