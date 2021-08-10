UK Art Museum Exhibits Run the Spectrum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — From one end of the spectrum to the other, the University of Kentucky Art Museum is opening two art exhibitions that explore the use of color. Utilizing some favorites as well as rarely seen pieces from the museum collection in combination with select works on loan, “Coloring” will remind viewers just how complex color can be. And for those visitors drawn to a more stark, monotone palette, don’t miss “Template Days” featuring the work of artists Avantika Bawa and May Tveit in conversation for the first time. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.