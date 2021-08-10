Clancy Browns joins John Wick 4

It’s not a desire to sound like a wet blanket, but it’s kind of wise to wonder if adding in TOO many big names to the next John Wick movie is going to have a negative effect on the story. With Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and a few other big names coming to the movie, along with the return of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, it’s fair to say that the movie already has a full dance card, and yet adding in Clancy Brown still feels like a smart move since if there are to be convincing villains and protagonists then he’s a fine addition. The only hope though is that the screentime given to each individual will be enough to establish their character and why they’re against or for John’s survival. Clancy has played several villainous characters during his time in show business and has proven that he’s very good at it, as he can pull off the look and mannerisms of a bad guy quite well. But back to the idea of all these big names being a little too much for the movie.