Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Opinion: Inslee's vaccine order: The grownups are finally stepping up

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID cases spiking again, thanks to the more contagious and more deadly delta variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon that he’s requiring all state government employees, along with private health care and long-term care workers, to be vaccinated. To put it bluntly, the grown-ups are stepping in to...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grownups#Covid 19 Vaccine#Economy#Covid#Washingtonians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Washington Statebigcountrynewsconnection.com

Gov. Jay Inslee expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Washington state employees

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a news conference Monday in Seattle in which he is expected to announce a vaccine mandate for state employees. The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente's Capitol Hill campus. Some local government employees are also expected to be impacted, and Inslee will be joined by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine at the announcement.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vaccine mandate may have unintended consequences

Health care workers are reacting to Gov. Jay Inslee’s new vaccine mandate and warning of unintended consequences. In all, 400,000 health care workers are covered by the vaccine mandate. If they refuse, they can be terminated. “It’s a difficult, ethical situation for everyone on both sides,” said Dr. Mariann Drucker,...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
WWEEK

Murmurs: Oregon Governor Requires Vaccines and Masks

In other news: Concert that sparked clash lacked city permit. OREGON GOVERNOR REQUIRES VACCINES AND MASKS: With health officials projecting record hospitalizations from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown said Aug. 10 she would mandate vaccinations for all state employees and require mask wearing indoors. The vaccine requirement will cover employees of all state agencies—including those working for the State Treasury, the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and the Department of Justice, which are run by other elected officials. Her order follows a similar vaccine mandate announced this week by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Multnomah County announced a mask mandate on Aug. 9, and Brown says she followed suit after seeing projections that the state could see a shortfall of 500 staffed hospital beds by September. “Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations—consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals—that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said in a statement. “If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk.” Oregon’s seven-day new case average is now above 1,000, a figure not seen since January.
Olympia, WAKXLY

Who does Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement impact?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — To some people, it might sound pretty straightforward who will need to get vaccinated and who doesn’t under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s new order. It includes state workers and people working in both private health care and long-term care facilities. However, there are questions about who exactly...
HealthMyNorthwest.com

Rantz: State Attorney General draft policy warns staff to get vaccinated or be fired

A new draft policy from the Washington Attorney General’s Office would require the department’s employees to be fully vaccinated and submit proof, or be summarily fired. Acquired by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the policy would even apply if the AG’s Office maintains a telework option, according to a memo that accompanied the draft.
Washington Statethestand.org

Inslee’s vaccine mandate | The heat is back | Infrastructure bill passes

► From the Seattle Times — Washington state employees, health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID — Citing a spike in COVID-19 infections driven by unvaccinated people, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday issued a sweeping order requiring most state employees — along with hundreds of thousands of health care workers — to get vaccinated soon or lose their jobs. State workers will have until Oct. 18 to get fully vaccinated and show proof, or face “nondisciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, according to Inslee’s office. Contractors who work on state job sites also must comply. Employees will be allowed to seek exemptions for religious or medical reasons, but political or philosophical objections won’t be honored.
HealthMyNorthwest.com

Not much point in suing over Inslee’s vaccine order, says former state Attorney General

The vaccine order from Gov. Inslee for all state workers stands on pretty firm legal ground, according to former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna. McKenna told KIRO Radio’s Tom & Curley Show that there wouldn’t be much point in somebody suing over the legality of the order. And, he explained why Governor Inslee stopped short of ordering the legislative and judicial branches to follow suit:

Comments / 1

Community Policy