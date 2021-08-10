Cancel
Actress Katie McGlynn is our seventh celebrity contestant for Strictly 2021!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucky number seven, actress Katie McGlynn is our lates reveal, best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street. “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way. Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don't fall over I'll be happy."

