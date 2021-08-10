Cancel
Dovetail Raises $5 Million AUD to Empower Organizations to Innovate Faster With All Customer Research Housed in One Central Location

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Global momentum swells as company adds more than 1,000 new customers in the past 12 months, including GitLab, Harvard University, IBM and more. -Dovetail launches stories to curate, share and collaborate on research across teams. Dovetail, a software company that enables teams to make better decisions through deep customer understanding,...

martechseries.com

Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Seek App Raises $4 Million For New Influencer-Centric Consumer Leisure Recommendation Platform

Seek, a new influencer-centric consumer leisure recommendation platform, today announced it closed $4 million in seed funding from Valar Ventures, QED Investors, WTI, Breyer Capital, Entrée Capital and Goodwater Capital. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Yaroslav Kholod, Director Of Programmatic Operations, Admixer. Led by co-founders Shanna Liu and Giff...
Internetaithority.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches Transparency Center To Combat Fraud And Enable Accountability And Compliance In The Digital Advertising Supply Chain

IAB Tech Lab announced the initial launch of its Tech Lab Transparency Center. Its goal is to provide a resource that makes it easy for digital advertising participants buyers, sellers, and ad tech companies — to see which standards media partners have implemented, their level of compliance, certification program results, and more. This will help ensure a safe, privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
Businessmartechseries.com

MERGE Acquires Blue Moon Digital, Inc. to Offer Data-Driven Performance Marketing

Enhanced performance marketing suite will merge storytelling and technology to drive traffic and transactions for digital sales. MERGE, a premium storytelling technology company that promotes health, wealth and happiness, announced the acquisition of the digital marketing consultancy, Blue Moon Digital, Inc. This move significantly enhances MERGE’s Performance Marketing capabilities to offer a full set of eCommerce solutions at scale and deepen the firm’s retailer vertical marketing expertise, combining content with commerce.
Technologyaithority.com

Leveraging Partner Networks to Enable Better Customer Experience

Building a positive customer experience is critical for businesses looking to get ahead in a rapidly changing marketplace. Taking advantage of partner networks can help create more unique experiences that ultimately enhance a customer’s end-result and overall satisfaction. It’s no secret that keeping up with customer demands is critical for...
Computersmartechseries.com

More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR Survey

– This is a sharp contrast to Europe, where only 24% of CTO’s are unaware of the technology. CLEVR, the company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transitions through the enormous power of the Mendix low-code and no-code (LCNC) development solutions, announced the results of a survey that shows a shockingly high number of executives from North America have yet to hear about no-code and low-code software development.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Factoreal's newest feature is the next-level addition to a true all-in-one customer engagement suite

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Factoreal has released an automated push notification feature as a part of its all-in-one customer engagement suite, which is now live for all users. In addition to email marketing, SMS marketing, and social media management, Factoreal is thrilled to release this offsite messaging capability, which will allow users to further personalize their marketing wherever their customers are — on or off the web.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Q&A Exclusive: Insurance Innovation and Intelligent Automation

2020 was the year that changed the insurance industry. In 2021, organizations are still refining their remote work strategies, placing digital strategy at the forefront. Top insurers agree that increasing the use of AI and ML are top tech initiatives for firms in 2021, according to a recent survey by Forrester Research.
Presidential Electionmartechseries.com

SoundExchange Enhances Corporate Affairs Capabilities, Announces New VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships

SoundExchange, the premiere technology solutions company building the future of music, announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement. Additionally, Barry LeVine will become Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will form part of the company’s newly expanded corporate affairs group based in New York and will report to Esther-Mireya Tejeda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Businessmartechseries.com

ServiceNow to Acquire Indoor Mapping Disruptor Mapwize to Make Hybrid Work for Everyone

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Mapwize, an indoor-mapping and wayfinding company based in Lille, France.​ With Mapwize, ServiceNow will provide indoor mapping capabilities for employees as they reserve seats, conference rooms, workspaces and workplace resources, as well as navigate offices, from their desktop or mobile devices. Mapwize capabilities will also help workplace teams manage and update floor maps based on usage trends and evolving real-estate needs.
Businessmartechseries.com

Brave Bison Acquiring Leading Digital Performance & Commerce Agency Greenlight

The AIM-listed company will become a global, £30 million-turnover, 200+ person new era media & marketing business with offices in London & Singapore. Transformational acquisition set to more than double Brave Bison’s revenues in the first year, cementing its status as the UK’s premier ‘challenger media company’. The acquisition combines...
Softwaremartechseries.com

SugarCRM Named “Best Overall CRM Solution” in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

The Platform Does the Work to Help Organizations Achieve Breakthrough Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service Performance to Deliver High-Definition Customer Experience. MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, announced that the SugarCRM cloud-based, AI-driven CRM platform has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall CRM Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Businessaithority.com

SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr’s expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.
Economymartechseries.com

Insider Recognized as a Leader With the Highest Possible Rating in Campaign Orchestration Criterion in Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Q3, 2021 analyst report

Insider, one platform for individualized cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms) Q3, 2021. Insider received the highest possible ratings, 5.0/5.0 in numerous criteria including personalization, platform architecture, innovation roadmap, native & 3rd party integration, predictive...
Businessmartechseries.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.
Economyfinextra.com

Taking the optimal path to data-driven success

The vital importance of data is well understood in the financial services community. Banks everywhere have spent years investing heavily in a bid to extract value from the colossal and ever-expanding reserves of information at their disposal. Becoming a ‘data-driven’ organisation has been, and remains, a top strategic goal. The aims of this endeavour include the provision of a hyper-personalised customer experience, the reduction of operational costs through data-driven optimisation, and the ability for employees to access trusted data through the best possible analytics and business intelligence tools.

