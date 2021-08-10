Dovetail Raises $5 Million AUD to Empower Organizations to Innovate Faster With All Customer Research Housed in One Central Location

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Mapwize, an indoor-mapping and wayfinding company based in Lille, France.​ With Mapwize, ServiceNow will provide indoor mapping capabilities for employees as they reserve seats, conference rooms, workspaces and workplace resources, as well as navigate offices, from their desktop or mobile devices. Mapwize capabilities will also help workplace teams manage and update floor maps based on usage trends and evolving real-estate needs.