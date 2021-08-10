Semrush Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Semrush Holdings, Inc. , a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, reported second quarter 2021 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “Semrush entered April with strong momentum, and we sustained that momentum through the second quarter as we grew revenue 13% sequentially and 58% year over year. The year over year increase was driven by a 29% growth in paid users and average check growth of 19%,” said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO and Founder of Semrush.martechseries.com
