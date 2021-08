I must confess that I was worried about this upcoming series of the BBC ballroom behemoth. How could it possibly live up to the 2020 edition, which saved an entire nation from Covid gloom and gave us an all-time great champion in Bill Bailey, the loveable comedian with surprise Fred Astaire grace? Well, I needn’t have feared: 2021 is another gold-standard line-up for Strictly Come Dancing, with the potential to match – or even top – last year’s telly triumph.