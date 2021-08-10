Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud Named A Strong Performer in Social Suites, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

Factoreal will permit marketers to control offsite and onsite messaging, connecting with subscribers at a whole new level for a deep-insight omnichannel customer experience. Factoreal has released an automated push notification feature as a part of its all-in-one customer engagement suite, which is now live for all users. In addition to email marketing, SMS marketing, and social media management, Factoreal is thrilled to release this offsite messaging capability, which will allow users to further personalize their marketing wherever their customers are — on or off the web.