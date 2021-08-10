Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud Named A Strong Performer in Social Suites, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm
Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced its Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Social Suites, Q3 2021 report. Forrester, a world-renowned research, advisory and consulting firm, evaluated social suites platforms based on three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.martechseries.com
Comments / 0