Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud Named A Strong Performer in Social Suites, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced its Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Social Suites, Q3 2021 report. Forrester, a world-renowned research, advisory and consulting firm, evaluated social suites platforms based on three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Comments / 0

