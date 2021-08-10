The time is now for prescription drug reform | Opinion

Agenda for this week: an already active hurricane season and help for the very common pain killer abuse/addiction at record levels. Could it be happening in your household?. I’ve been reading horror stories about addiction to pain killing medication and how common it is. How can you tell? My tea-totaler father had major shoulder surgery about 11 months ago, with some complications. He rarely even took Tylenol or aspirin. I noticed pills at his bedside (which I asked him to put out of reach from the grandkids when they visit). Well he didn’t. And when I asked again, he got extremely defensive. NOT like him at all. I also noticed increased irritation which I wrote off to advancing age and a rough recovery. But then I drove with him, and I noticed a marked decline in his reaction time. Again, very defensive when I grabbed my arm rest, not saying a word. Help? I’m so concerned.