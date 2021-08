The preliminary release of the University of Michigan Consumer Survey fell to a decade low, and that could be enough for the Fed to delay any plans to taper. And that is bullish for stocks! The S&P 500 and Dow jones closed to fresh record high, although only closed marginally higher by 0.16% and 0.4% respectively. For the week the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and outperformed the Nasdaq 100 which gained 0.19%. Biotech stocks fell -1.34% last week and small cap growth stocks were underperformers with a -1.9% fall.