Utah bride, still in wedding dress, killed by drunken driver, reports say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a wrong-way drunken driver just hours after she was married. Angelica Dhondup, 26, of Salt Lake City, was still wearing her wedding dress when her car was struck head-on early Saturday morning on Interstate 15, USA Today reports. Family members tell the Deseret News that Dhondup went home with a cousin, who was driving, to drop off some wedding presents and was returning to her reception when the crash occurred.

Cleveland, OH
