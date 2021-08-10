Utah bride, still in wedding dress, killed by drunken driver, reports say

Police received several calls that a van was operating erratically on Ohio 10 westbound coming from Interstate 480 on August 2. Reportedly, the van hit a concrete median and continued. It was located in the parking lot of a convenience store in Elyria. The suspect was arrested and charged with drunk driving, reasonable control and stopping after an accident. She also was charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia after oxycodone pills wrapped in foil and two cut straws were found in the suspect’s wallet. She was held on bond.