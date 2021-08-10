Cancel
Catahoula Parish, LA

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, western Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessively hot and humid conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur.

